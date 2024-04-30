San Francisco police arrest 60 suspects, seize 2 firearms in Tenderloin enforcement operation

Police in San Francisco continued to focus on drug enforcement in the Tenderloin District last week, conducting an operation that netted over a half a pound of narcotics, two firearms and 60 arrests in a single day.

The operation, which occurred throughout the day on April 24, was planned by the city's Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC). Police said five of the 60 individuals arrested were suspected of possession for narcotics sales. Other arrests were related to possession of controlled substances, arrest warrants, and stay away orders.

Officers also seized two loaded firearms from two of the suspects and found over 258 grams of narcotics. An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized during the operation.

Last week, we made 60 arrests, seized over 258.2 grams of narcotics, and recovered two loaded firearms during an operation around the Tenderloin. Thank you @SheriffSF/@CalGuard for your assistance, your participation was instrumental to our success. ➡️ https://t.co/ce0cMtj0QY pic.twitter.com/LAty9zRQ7N — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 30, 2024

Last Wednesday's operation was a coordinated effort that included SFPD officers from the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET), Narcotics Unit, Narcotics Drug Recognition Expert Team, Tenderloin Station Patrol/Violence Reduction Team and the Tenderloin Plainclothes Team, according to the release.

The department thanked collaborating agencies including the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, the Army National Guard, the San Francisco Probation Department, the U.S. Marshalls, and the Parole Division. The release said the department will continue to prioritize efforts to address the drug crisis in in San Francisco "by taking wanted suspects off our streets and holding individuals who sell illegal narcotics accountable."

In just under a year since the effort began in late May of 2023, the SFPD has seized over 194 kilos of narcotics and made more than 3,000 arrests specifically related to drug activity in these neighborhoods.