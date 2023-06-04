San Francisco police arrest 4 teenagers in catalytic converter thefts

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Police Department arrested four teenagers in connection to five catalytic converter thefts around the city this past week.

As officers were attending a catalytic converter abatement program in the city's western neighborhoods on Wednesday, officers from Ingleside Station received reports of a potential catalytic converter theft in the 1900 block of Alemany Boulevard.

Officers identified the suspect vehicle that fled the scene as a stolen black 4-door sedan and broadcasted its description over department radios.

Police located the suspect vehicle at 3:40 p.m. near Fulton and Pierce Streets and began to follow it through the city. Police said they conducted a traffic stop near Edinburgh Street and Persia Avenue when the suspects fled on foot.

Officers said they eventually found the suspects on Alemany Boulevard near Interstate 280, and all four teenagers - three 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old -- were taken into custody.

The police department said they located three loaded guns, five catalytic converters and burglary tools inside the car. All catalytic converters were identified and returned to their owners.