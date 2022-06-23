San Francisco police arrest 2 in connection with Mission District fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the recent arrests of two homicide suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in the Mission District last February.

On Friday, February 18, 2022 at around 7:49 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the area of 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue after a report of shots fired. Arriving officers located a 36-year-old male victim inside a vehicle on scene who suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said 16 rounds were fired in the shooting.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

SFPD homicide investigators took over the case, collecting evidence and leads that led authorities to the two suspects who were arrested in the case earlier this week.

SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani posted about the arrests on his Twitter account, saying the two suspects were arrested on homicide charges on Tuesday. Police executed a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of a loaded gun, a drum magazine, and a high-capacity magazine, Vaswani said.

The post included images of the gun and one of the magazines. Police did not provide details on where the suspects were arrested, additional charges besides the homicide charges or identify the two suspects.

On 2/18/22 V was shot and killed while sitting in his car in the 3500 Blk of 23rd. 911 callers/Shotspotter picked up 16 rounds of gunfire. #SFPD Homicide detail has been working hard on finding the killers. 6/21/22, they were able to arrest two suspects for the murder. 220113069 pic.twitter.com/bskqfVGR7Q — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) June 23, 2022

Vaswani expressed thanks to the homicide detectives as well as the Colma Police Department and the SF Adult Probations Department for help on the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.