Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

San Francisco police arrest 18 in shoplifting crackdown

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- Eighteen people were arrested by San Francisco police in anti-shoplifting operations this week in the city, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Department said the operations were conducted Tuesday on retail stores located in the 700 block of Mission Street near Yerba Buena Gardens downtown and at Stonestown Galleria on the city's west side.

Two of the people arrested were booked at San Francisco County Jail No. 1 for outstanding warrants, in addition to the on-view theft charges, while a suspect was booked into the same jail for on-view felony theft charges, according to police.

Twelve suspects were cited for shoplifting and released from the scene. The stolen property was seized during the operations and returned to the stores, police said.

San Francisco Police Shoplifting “Blitz” Operation Results in Multiple Arrests To help reduce retail thefts and to hold...

Posted by San Francisco Police Department on Thursday, December 21, 2023

First published on December 23, 2023 / 12:47 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.