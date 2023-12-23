San Francisco police arrest 18 in shoplifting crackdown

SAN FRANCISCO -- Eighteen people were arrested by San Francisco police in anti-shoplifting operations this week in the city, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Department said the operations were conducted Tuesday on retail stores located in the 700 block of Mission Street near Yerba Buena Gardens downtown and at Stonestown Galleria on the city's west side.

Two of the people arrested were booked at San Francisco County Jail No. 1 for outstanding warrants, in addition to the on-view theft charges, while a suspect was booked into the same jail for on-view felony theft charges, according to police.

Twelve suspects were cited for shoplifting and released from the scene. The stolen property was seized during the operations and returned to the stores, police said.