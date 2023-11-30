San Francisco police arrest 17 in shoplifting abatement operation on Mission Street

Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced a retail theft operation in the city's SoMa neighborhood that netted 17 arrests for shoplifting earlier this week.

The operation, named "Blitz '23," was part of the San Francisco Police Department's attempt to crack down on retail theft. The pre-planned a shoplifting enforcement focused on the Target store located on the 700 block of Mission Street near Yerba Buena Gardens and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The Target location was selected for the Tuesday operation due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the store has experienced.

Of the 17 people arrested, police said two of the suspects had outstanding arrest warrants. While most of the suspects were from San Francisco, there were also residents of Richmond, Antioch, San Lorenzo and South Lake Tahoe among those taken into custody on petty theft charges. There were 14 male suspects and three female suspects ranging in age from 23 to 60, according to police. A full list of the individuals who were arrested can be found on the SFPD website.

The stolen property was seized by officers and returned to the store during the operation. San Francisco police plan to continue these types of focused retail theft abatement operations throughout San Francisco in the hopes of reducing thefts that are targeting our businesses.

Operations like "Blitz '23" have been made possible thanks to over $17 million in funding San Francisco received from the state to combat organized retail theft back in September.

While arrests have been made, police said the incidents remain open and active investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.