San Francisco police arrest 14-year-old girl in connection to 15 retail theft incidents

SAN FRANCISCO — A 14-year-old girl was arrested in connection to over a dozen retail theft incidents, totaling around $30,000, the San Francisco police said.

Police said investigators were looking into multiple incidents that happened at stores on the 800 block of Market Street.

During their investigation, they identified a 14-year-old girl who they suspected was connected to 15 retail theft cases. A bulletin was sent out for her arrest for an outstanding warrant from Alameda county and in connection to the retail thefts.

She was arrested on Nov. 24 when officers responded to reports of an organized retail theft incident at a Tenderloin District store.

Police said she was taken to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center and booked on suspicion of the following charges.