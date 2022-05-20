San Francisco police activity prompts I-280 off-ramp closure
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Police activity in San Francisco's Mission Bay/Dogpatch neighborhoods has prompted the closure of an off-ramp from I-280 at Mariposa Street Thursday night.
At around 8:30 p.m., residents were urged to avoid the area of Mariposa and Owens streets by the S.F. Department of Emergency Management.
Citizen App video appeared to show a significant number of police vehicles at the scene.
Two Officers Injured During Shooting @CitizenAppMariposa St & Owens St 8:08:18 PM PDT
Will be updated.
