Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

San Francisco police activity prompts I-280 off-ramp closure

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Police activity in San Francisco's Mission Bay/Dogpatch neighborhoods has prompted the closure of an off-ramp from I-280 at Mariposa Street Thursday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., residents were urged to avoid the area of Mariposa and Owens streets by the S.F. Department of Emergency Management. 

Citizen App video appeared to show a significant number of police vehicles at the scene.

Two Officers Injured During Shooting @CitizenApp

Mariposa St & Owens St 8:08:18 PM PDT

Will be updated.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 9:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.