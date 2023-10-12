San Francisco police activity closes Leavenworth Street in Tenderloin after reported shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- The public is being asked to avoid the area of Leavenworth Street and Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco's Tenderloin due to police activity Thursday afternoon connected to a reported shooting investigation.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management posted about the activity shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, saying the public should avoid the intersection and that emergency crews were at the scene.

Leavenworth and Golden Gate police activity Citizen App

Video posted on the Citizen App showed San Francisco police and sheriff's department units as well as San Francisco Fire paramedics and an ambulance at the scene. Authorities were blocking Leavenworth at the intersection, though vehicles could be seen traveling east on Golden Gate.

There were unconfirmed reports that two people had been shot.

One person could be seen on a stretcher being wheeled to an ambulance from the scene. The public is being told to expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes around the intersection. Drivers should allow for additional travel time.