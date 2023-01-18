Marina District residents demand crackdown on neighborhood crime

Marina District residents are fed up with a surge in crime in their neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District residents love their neighborhood, but told city officials at an emotional town hall meeting Tuesday night, they no longer feel safe in their homes.

Crime is on the rise in the scenic avenues nestled along the waterfront. Security cameras are recording homes and garages being burglarized. Vehicles are being broken into with regularity and drugs are openly being used on the streets.

A 10-month-old baby boy almost died after being exposed to fentanyl in a neighborhood park.

"I too don't feel safe," said local resident Sam Chehrani. "My wife, when she's walking around, I also feel concern. We all walk around with our finger on pepper spray around here."

Chehrani became a crime victim just a month after he moved to San Francisco in May. So he started a neighborhood petition called 'Saving San Francisco.'

"The fact that we are witnessing criminal activity on a daily basis, in broad daylight, we're calling the police, we're writing to our supervisor, we've written to the district attorney, we've written to the police captain and also the mayor and no one has responded," he said. "It makes it feel unsettled."

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Police Chief Bill Scott and District Supervisor Catherine Stefani all attended the meeting and fielded questions.

Scott encouraged residents to remain vigilant reporting crime while Jenkins told them laws need to be changed.

"Do we need to make changes? Right now misdemeanor laws don't hold any serious consequences. It's because of things that have happened to the laws over the course of years," she told KPIX.