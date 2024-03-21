San Francisco photographer captures a different side of the Tenderloin

While plenty of photographers have documented the hardships of those living on the gritty streets of the Tenderloin, Amos Gregory takes a different approach, actually inviting subjects into his studio.

"You take someone who's never had an opportunity to have these lights in front of them, and within five minutes you've got this professional model that's posing for you," Gregory explained.

For the last couple of months, Gregory has photographed dozens of locals, hoping to capture the tender side of the Tenderloin.

For most of his subjects this is the first time they've ever sat for a professional portrait.

His goal is to refocus the neighborhood's narrative by showcasing the dignity and resilience of this often-overlooked community.

54-year-old Corui Pounders lives in an alley just around the corner with his two-year-old shar pei named Goldie.

He has been homeless on and off for two decades. Like many in the Tenderloin, his bed is the sidewalk. He says living on the streets has made him invisible to others.

"It's nice to get some attention and put yourself out there," Pounders said.

In addition to the pictures, Gregory also records two-minute videos of his subjects telling their life stories.

"Being out there, that's the hardest thing. You're able to see so much stuff on the streets, so much poverty," Pounders said.

Gregory says his hope is to eventually plaster these photos all over the neighborhood, proving that even in the darkest alleys, there's always a flash of humanity.

"It would be nice to have community members walk down the street and see themselves featured prominently in a positive light," he said.

Amos Gregory also co-founded the San Francisco Veterans Mural Project in 2011 to feature artists paintings in Veterans Alley. More information is available on the organization's website.