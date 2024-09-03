San Francisco pedestrians, cyclists lobbying to expand ban on right turns at red lights

In early August, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's Board of Directors declined to act on a proposal that would ban right turns at an estimated two-thirds of red lights in the city after the board of supervisors signaled support for a blanket ban for all intersections.

It's a balancing act between making the streets safer for pedestrians and easing congestion for drivers. The commute to get to work can be like weaving through a maze for pedestrians like Deborah Price-Searcie.

"You have to look out for incoming cars, bicycles, and everything else," said Price-Searcie.

For more than 20 years, walking through downtown San Francisco has been part of her daily routine. Lately, she feels there are more close encounters with cars.

"It does happen quite often," she said.

She supports expanding the ban on right turns on reds, believing crossing streets will be safer and lead to fewer verbal battles and stare-downs with drivers.

"I'm always talking to him under my breath whatever. You don't want me to say what I say," said Price-Searcie.

But others, like Cassiey Bruner who rides a scooter to commute, are questioning whether traffic flow will be negatively impacted.

"If I'm going straight I'll wait while it's red so those cars turning on red don't affect me because I'm waiting for the green light walking signal anyway," said Bruner.

According to the SFMTA, about 2.5% of citywide pedestrian injury crashes were the result of a driver making a right turn during a red light.

"It's pretty safe for the cars turning right on red and it just alleviates some of the congestion," said Bruner.

Transportation officials say about one-third of the city's intersections already ban red-light turns.

Pedestrian and cycling advocates nonetheless endorse a citywide ban saying it would minimize conflict points with cars.

"Wait until it's time for you to turn," said Price-Searcie.

It's an easy choice for everyday pedestrians like Deborah, but a much more difficult one for city planners and officials trying to determine what comes next. SFMTA's next meeting to discuss proposals related to right-turn-on-red bans is in September.