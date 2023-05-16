San Francisco extending metered parking hours starting this summer

SAN FRANCISCO -- Get ready to pay for parking more often in San Francisco. Starting this summer, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is extending metered parking hours.

Parking meters will run through 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; currently, they end at 6 p.m. The city is also adding meter hours on Sundays from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

SFMTA is phasing in the plan across the city over 18 months, beginning this July with Fisherman's Wharf and the Dogpatch. The final phase will begin in May 2024 in neighborhoods like Chinatown, the Tenderloin and Bayview.

City officials said the plan will increase parking availability in commercial districts and other busy areas. But the ultimate driving force is an expected $130 million budget deficit starting in 2025 when SFMTA stops receiving federal pandemic aid.

Here's the full breakdown of the plan's phases:

Current evening/Sunday meter hours

• Mission Bay

• South Beach

• Port/Embarcadero

Phase 1: July 2023

• Dogpatch

• Fisherman's Wharf

Phase 2: September 2023

• North Beach

• Central SoMa

• Western SoMa

• Hayes Valley

• Civic Center

• Lower Polk

• Upper Polk

• Financial District

• Telegraph Hill

• Union Square

• Union Street/Cow Hollow

• Marina

• Upper Fillmore

Phase 3: October to December 2023

• Lower Divisadero

• Upper Divisadero

• Western Addition

• Castro/Upper Market/Duboce Triangle

• Inner Sunset

• Middle Irving

• Upper Haight

• Cole Valley

• Showplace Square/Northern Potrero

• Potrero Hill (18th Street)

Phase 4: January - March 2024

• Ocean Avenue

• Laurel/Presidio Heights

• Lone Mountain

• Inner Clement

• Inner Geary

• Inner Balboa

• Noe Valley

• Bernal Heights (Cortland)

• Glen Park

Phase 5: April - May 2024

• West Portal

• Outer Clement

• Outer Geary

• Outer Balboa

• Outer Noriega

• Inner Noriega

• Taraval

• UCSF/Parnassus

Phase 6: May - December 2024

• Bayview

• Visitacion Valley

• San Bruno

• Excelsior/Outer Mission

• 24th Street/Calle 24

• Inner Mission

• Mission south of 24th

• Northeast Mission

• Tenderloin

• Lower Fillmore/Japantown

• Lower Haight

• Chinatown