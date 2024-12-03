Kendrick Lamar and SZA's North American stadium tour includes stop at San Francisco's Oracle Park

What led to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud? What led to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud? 02:50

"Not Like Us," it's like them — Kendrick Lamar and SZA will hit the road together in 2025.

On Tuesday morning, Lamar and SZA announced the "Grand National Tour," which will hit 19 stadiums across North America next spring and summer.

The news arrives less than two weeks after Lamar surprised fans with the release of his acclaimed latest album, "GNX." It features SZA on two tracks: "Luther" and the closer "Gloria." In a review, AP described the album as leaning into the same creativity-juicing pride, self-righteous anger and supreme confidence that fueled the Grammy-nominated "Not Like Us" and won his feud with Drake: "I kill 'em all before I let 'em kill my joy."

Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February. SZA last performed in the Bay Area just over a year ago when she brought her "SOS Tour" to the Chase Center in San Francisco. A year before that, she served as one of the headlining acts at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park.

The tour kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis with stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Los Angeles before hitting Oracle Park in San Francisco on May 29th.

Tickets go on sale Friday. A pre-sale for Cash App Visa Card holders will launch a day earlier.