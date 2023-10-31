San Francisco one step closer to getting more police foot, bike patrols in neighborhoods

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco is one step closer to getting more police foot and bike patrols in the city's neighborhoods.

Ongoing concern over crime and safety in San Francisco prompted Supervisor Ahsha Safaí to propose an ordinance requiring more police patrols. It was introduced in late September, and it has now passed its first reading unanimously.

"Putting officers back on the street will support the culture and practice of policing that reflects the values of protection and community engagement," Safaí said.

The ordinance would not only increase foot and bike patrols but require the chief of police to work with district Captains to develop a map outlining the footprint of the foot and bike patrol beats within each district police station. Community input would also be solicited when the chief of police presents a biennial report to the police commission.

"Deployment should be data driven to truly address this citywide issue," Safaí said. "We need a plan that develops a strategy for proactive community engagement, enhances problem solving and focuses on suppressing crime."

Police have noted that increases in foot patrols does have an effect on crime. In 2021, San Francisco Police increased police foot and bicycle patrols in areas heavily traveled by tourists to safeguard visitors who might be targeted by thieves.

Months later, the department touted a sharp drop in crime where the patrols were deployed.

A final vote on the ordinance will be held on Nov. 7.