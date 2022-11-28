San Francisco officials question nonprofit's funding after audit

San Francisco (CBS SF/BCN) – A recent audit of the San Francisco non-profit the United Council of Human Services found the organization had violated city agreements related to the operation of its housing program, according to a statement from San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield.

The report released Nov. 17 by the controller's office identified several issues with United Council of Human Service's operating procedures, including awarding housing to individuals who had not completed the eligibility process, among other issues.

"I have to express my deep concerns with the findings of this audit, and I urge city leadership to carefully consider the standards we need to uphold in the interest of all our residents," Rosenfield said in a statement.

An audit in 2017 found similar problems, according to the controller, who said he would follow up in six months to determine the status of the organization.