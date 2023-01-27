San Francisco officials promise high security at AAPI events, new strategy addressing hate crimes

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thursday morning, city officials gathered at Lady Shaw Senior Center in Chinatown to announce additional steps San Francisco is taking to prevent hate crimes and better help victims.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, alongside the city's police chief, district attorney and other local officials, announced Thursday a new citywide strategy to address hate crimes.

DA Jenkins and Mayor Breed talk about AAPI event safety. CBS

"Our goal is to make sure that we are speaking with one voice to address these challenges," said Mayor Breed.

The announcement comes the same week California saw two shootings that impacted the AAPI community.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says her office will do all it can to help the community feel safe and supported.

"We must use these unfortunate events as an opportunity to work together to alleviate fears and to show our support when violence occurs," said Jenkins.

But many people are still scared. The recent attacks came during Lunar New Year celebrations, a time that is supposed to be filled with joy and celebration.

Fear of another attack has caused some to reconsider going to next week's Chinese New Year parade.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott says the department will have extra patrols on hand for that event and encourages people to go out and enjoy it.

"We have to live our lives and keep going and that's why we want to be there and make people feel safer, make people know that we're there, let them know that we're there so we can move on and live our lives," said Chief Scott

The parade will be next Saturday from 5:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.