San Francisco Ocean Beach offers relief to inland residents sapped by heat

SAN FRANCISCO -- As inland locations around the bay wilted under a heat wave Saturday, San Francisco residents enjoyed the cool haven of Ocean Beach.

Collin Ho spent his Saturday fishing in the refreshing Pacific breeze, grateful to avoid the scorching temperatures plaguing nearby areas.

"It's nice out today. It was cold earlier this week here in the city. I live in the Sunset neighborhood," Ho said.

Ocean Beach has become a popular destination for those seeking respite from the heat wave.

"It's probably a great relief from the heat. I can't even imagine sometimes. I'm pretty spoiled for living here so I don't have to deal with that," Ho added.

On the other side of the bay, folks like Ryan Bealuvelt were not letting the high temperatures ruin their weekend plans. It's his nephew's birthday and they celebrated at Heather Farm Park in Walnut Creek.

"We found a tree. We found the shade. We brought water. My brother and I are both desert rats so we brought handkerchiefs so we can keep them cold in the neck and you know, staying in the shade," Belauvelt said.

From families in the park to friends playing sports, ice cream shops like Kona Ice Cream, run by Lisa Porras, were buzzing with customers seeking a sweet escape from the scorching temperatures.

"It's hot out at the park. Everybody loves some ice cream on a hot day," Porras said.

For businesses like Kona Ice Cream, the heat wave has provided a unique opportunity to serve the community and generate extra revenue.

"Serving-wise, at least 300-plus and, later on, I'm gonna go to a glow fest in Antioch and they're expecting 900 people," Porras said of the surge in demand during these hot days.