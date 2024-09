A strong current at Ocean Beach nearly swept away two children on Monday, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The two children were pulled by a strong current around 4 p.m., but SF Fire said people in the area rescued them as they were beginning to get swept into the waters.

UPDATE

Two people have been rescued at Ocean Beach and are being evaluated by #SFFDEMS- Both are in good condition. @GGNRANPSAlerts https://t.co/4FfhmGjPtw — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 2, 2024

Both children were then evaluated by the fire department and were said to be in good condition.