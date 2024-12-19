Man convicted in stabbing attack on homeless man in San Francisco park

A San Francisco jury convicted a man of attacking and stabbing a homeless man in a park in the city's North Beach neighborhood, authorities said Thursday.

The attack happened on April 1 in Washington Square Park. The District Attorney's Office said in a press release that an unhoused person was lying down on a park bench when 35-year-old Mario Hills confronted him. Without any provocation, Hills pepper-sprayed the victim and began to chase him around outside of the park, ultimately stabbing him twice in the torso, the DA's Office said.

Hills was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.

"The jury's verdict holds Mr. Hills accountable and ensures that he will face consequences for his crimes, said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a prepared statement. "My office will continue to do everything we can to make our city, including our parks, safer for all residents."

San Francisco, CA - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced today that her office secured a conviction of Mario Hills (35), after a trial by jury for stabbing a man at a park in North Beach. Mr. Hills was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)). The jury also found true the allegation that Mr. Hills personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victim (PC 12022.7(a)).

"Every member of our San Francisco community deserves to be safe on our streets," said Assistant District Attorney Negad Zaky in a statement. "This is especially true for our unhoused neighbors, who are often victims of violent crime."

Hills is currently in custody. His sentencing will be scheduled at a future hearing, the DA's Office said.