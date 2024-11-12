San Francisco's Noise Pop Festival announces first round of acts for 2025 edition next February

Marking its 32st year in 2025, the annual Noise Pop Festival on Tuesday announced its first round of artists performing when it kicks off February 20, including American Football, Soccer Mommy and more.

A San Francisco institution ever since it began as one night of loud, tuneful local bands back in 1993, the festival has grown to eleven days of music, film and art featuring some of the most respected names in independent music.

Noise Pop 2025 phase 1 music line-up Noise Pop Industries

The 2025 edition of the Noise Pop Fest that starts on February 20 and continues through March 2, bringing a wide array of artists from across the globe to the Bay Area, including a return appearance by festival alum American Football celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album with a pair of festival-closing shows at the Great American Music Hall, acclaimed singer-songwriter Sophia Regina Allison aka Soccer Mommy, who recently released her latest recording Evergreen and Buffalo-based experimental band Mercury Rev bringing music from Born Horses, their first new effort in nearly a decade, to indie monthly Popscene at the Rickshaw Stop.

Other anticipated highlights include heavily sampled British funk icons Cymande, contemporary Irish folk group Lankum, UK songwriter and pub-rock great Nick Lowe -- who continues his collaboration with masked surf combo Los Straightjackets -- Oklahoma City noise-punk outfit Chat Pile and San Francisco artist Geographer, who will headline August Hall to celebration of the 15th anniversary of his EP Animal Shapes. Over 20 acts were announced Tuesday, with dozens more bands and festival events to follow in the coming weeks.

Tickets to each of individual announced concerts will be available for purchase on Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. PST via www.noisepopfest.com. Festival badges are already on sale.