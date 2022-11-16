Multiple people hurt as San Francisco Muni streetcars crash along Embarcadero

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco Muni light rail vehicles collided Wednesday near the waterfront in the city's South Beach area, hurting a number of passengers.

The crash happened at around 1:42 p.m. at Embarcadero and Brannan near Oracle Park when one streetcar rear-ended the other while headed inbound on the T Third/N Judah route.

The San Francisco Fire Department said five people were taken to a hospital and with what were described as minor injuries.

Emergency personnel and victims at the scene of a light rail vehicle crash at Embarcadero and Brannan Street in San Francisco, November 16, 2022. CBS

Both trains suffered moderate damage. The circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately known.

Police were urging people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.