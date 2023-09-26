San Francisco Mayor London Breed proposes drug treatment mandate for cash assistance

SAN FRANCISCO – Residents of the city and county of San Francisco with addiction problems who receive cash assistance would be required to undergo treatment to continue receiving payments under a new proposal from Mayor London Breed.

The proposal, which requires approval by the Board of Supervisors, would require people who apply for County Adult Assistance Programs to undergo screening for substance use disorder and to participate in a treatment program if they're found to have an addiction, according to a statement Breed sent out Tuesday.

"We fund a wide range of services, and we want to help people get the care they need but under current state law, local government lack tools to compel people into treatment," Breed said. "This initiative aims to create more accountability and help get people to accept the treatment and services they need."

People who refuse or who "do not successfully engage in treatment" would not be eligible for cash assistance.

Supervisors Catherine Stefani, Raphael Mandelman and Matt Dorsey all voiced support for the proposal, according to Breed's announcement.

Board of Supervisors president Aaron Peskin, however, released a statement Tuesday saying Breed should focus on stopping dealers and open-air drug markets rather than "drug testing people on welfare."

"If she can't find the way to prevent several hundred brazen criminals from selling deadly drugs -- how does she think she will find the resources to drug test thousands of welfare recipients?" Peskin said in a news release.

The move comes as California Gov. Gavin Newsom begins the rollout of his controversial new CARE court plan this fall that is projected to cost billions.

It's called CARE court because it brings mental health care into the courtroom. Now judges will order people to get help and counties to provide it under a new law that emphasizes accountability and consequences.

A person referred to CARE Court for a severe mental illness will be evaluated. If they have an untreated psychotic disorder, like schizophrenia, a judge can order a mental health treatment plan including medication, therapy and a place to live.

The governor believes the new civil court system will help thousands get off the streets – and make everyone safer by helping people before they become a danger to themselves or others.

"Change has its enemies. I get it," Newsom said during a recent "60 Minutes" interview. "But one thing you cannot argue for, with all due respect to all the critics out there, is the status quo. You can't. And in the absence of alternatives, What the hell are we gonna do to address this crisis?