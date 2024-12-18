San Francisco Mayor London Breed appoints Stephen Sherrill as new District 2 supervisor

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday announced she is appointing Stephen Sherrill as the new supervisor representing District 2 on the north end of the city.

Sherill, who most recently was serving as the director of the Mayor's Office of Innovation, is replacing Catherine Stefani, who was elected to a state Assembly seat in the November election.

The next scheduled election for District 2, which includes the Marina District, Pacific Heights, the Presidio, Presidio Heights, Jordan Park, Laurel Village, Cathedral Hill, Anza Vista and the North of Panhandle neighborhoods, is in 2026.

The mayor's office said in a statement that in his role with the Mayor's Office of Innovation, Sherrill "championed transparency and accountability, directing resources and data-driven solutions to better serve those who need it most."

Sherrill previously worked as a policy advisor for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and has also worked in private equity and for a tech company in San Francisco before joining the mayor's office.

Breed made the pick weeks before she is set to leave office after being defeated by Daniel Lurie in the Nov. 5 mayoral election.

"I am confident that Stephen will bring the experience and skills necessary to represent the residents of District Two and to build a stronger, more resilient city," Breed said in the statement from her office. "He is dedicated to making San Francisco safer and more affordable for everyone, including supporting the housing, transit, and infrastructure we need, and committed to the transparency and accountability our residents deserve."

Sherrill said he was "humbled by the opportunity" to serve as supervisor and said, "We must build on the foundation that Mayor Breed has left and to continue to make housing more affordable, our streets safer and cleaner, and prioritize recovery and treatment to fight the scourge of overdose deaths."

Sherrill, who has a bachelor's degree in political science from Yale University, lives in the Presidio Heights neighborhood with his wife and children, according to the mayor's office.