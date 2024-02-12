San Francisco marks 20 years since Newsom's decision to issue same-sex marriage licenses

It's the 20th anniversary of the first same-sex marriages in San Francisco, and city attorney David Chiu commemorated the date with a statement on the city's role in the historic moment.

"I'm honored to lead an office with such a consequential place in American history. The credit for reaching that legal landmark goes to former City Attorney Dennis Herrera, along with former Chief Deputy City Attorney Terry Stewart, many other Deputy City Attorneys past and present, the incredible legal professionals who together formed our marriage equality teams, and countless activists, known and unknown, who fought for their rights for decades," Chiu said.

The season was dubbed the "Winter of Love," with hundreds of couples getting married in San Francisco.

During the 10th anniversary, Gov. Gavin Newsom, who at the time was lt. governor, and had been mayor when the marriages happened, told KPIX "4,036 couples from 46 states and six or eight nations, and they were happy to wait 12 hours to go inside City Hall."

It was Newsom's decision, during his time as San Francisco mayor, to issue same-sex marriage licenses. Activists Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin were the first lesbian couple to be married. And their hilltop cottage is now a city landmark.