San Francisco Marathon back for 2023; here's where to expect road closures

Series of road closures expected due to San Francisco Marathon

Series of road closures expected due to San Francisco Marathon

Series of road closures expected due to San Francisco Marathon

The San Francisco Marathon is back for another year and will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Runners will be participating in the full marathon on Sunday, starting at 5:15 a.m. They will begin at Embarcadero at Mission Street heading toward Fisherman's Wharf.

The Ultra Marathon will follow the same route on Saturday and Sunday but begin at 10:15 p.m. A series of shorter marathons will be taking place throughout Saturday and Sunday morning.

A map of the San Francisco Full Marathon route. (Photo from San Francisco Marathon)

Road closures along the route will be in effect, but there will be streets allowing vehicles through the marathon route as runner traffic allows.

Below are the traffic impacts, according to San Francisco Marathon.

The Embarcadero – 12:01 am to 3:00 pm



Northbound Embarcadero/King Street will be closed from 3rd Street to Broadway

Southbound Embarcadero will be closed from Broadway to Harrison

Fisherman's Wharf – 5:00 am to 10:30 am



On Jefferson Street between Powell and Hyde, no vehicles will be allowed

Marina District



Westbound lanes of Bay Street will be closed from 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Northbound Laguna Street from Bay to Marina Boulevard will be closed from 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

West lanes of Marina Boulevard to Yacht Road will be closed from 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Golden Gate Bridge Roadway Lanes & Sidewalks



Vehicle traffic will remain open in both directions throughout the event

East side bridge sidewalk will open at 8:45 a.m. to bikes and pedestrians

west side bridge sidewalk will open at 10:00 a.m. to bikes only

Golden Gate Bridge Exit and Parking Area



Will remain open on Southside of the bridge

Vista Point exit (northeast side) and the Vista Point parking lot will be closed from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Alexander Avenue Exit and Fort Baker – 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.



Alexander Ave will be open to Fort Baker Traffic Only

Sausalito traffic asked to continue North on 101 to Bridgeway

Presidio and Golden Gate National Recreation Area – 12:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.



Baker Beach residents may enter and exit the housing areas via the service road from Battery Caulfield

Traffic will be allowed access and egress from Brooks Court and Baker Court via Lincoln Boulevard

Mason Street and all intersections onto Mason Street will be closed from the Marina Gate to Crissy Field Avenue from 4:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Crissy Field Avenue will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

From midnight to 10:00 a.m., there will be no access to the Golden Gate Bridge through the Presidio

Lincoln Blvd. and all intersections onto Lincoln Blvd. from the 25th Ave. gate to Lendrum Ct. will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Richmond District – 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



Eastbound and westbound vehicle traffic should expect delays at 26th Avenue and 27th Avenue

26th and 27th Avenues from Fulton Street to Lake Street closed to through traffic: Cross traffic will be allowed intermittently on California, Clement, Geary, Balboa or Cabrillo — Expect significant delays.

Residents west of 27th Avenue are encouraged to use the Great Highway to Lincoln Boulevard

Sunset and Richmond Districts – 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



North and south access through Golden Gate Park should be 19th Avenue/Park Presidio — Expect significant delays

In Golden Gate Park, southbound Crossover Drive to Transverse at JFK Drive will be closed

19th Avenue to Stow Lake Drive will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to approx. 11:00 a.m.

Upper Haight Street – 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



North and south access across Upper Haight Street should use Kezar Drive (from or to Lincoln off Oak and Fell) — Expect significant delays

Lower Haight Street – 6:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

North and south access across Lower Haight Street should use Steiner or Fillmore. Expect significant delays.

Market Street – 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. noon



Westbound and Eastbound travel on, and access to, Market Street at Duboce Ave. and Guerrero Street should expect significant delays

Mission & Potrero Districts: 15th, 16th, & 17th Streets – 6:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Northbound and southbound traffic needing to cross over 15th, 16th, and 17th streets should use Highway 280 or Highway 101 whenever possible: Crossovers are also available at some city streets; however, significant delays should be expected: Valencia, South Van Ness, Folsom, Bryant, or Potrero Street.

Third Street Detour – 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Impacted between Mariposa and 20th streets

Southbound traffic should use westbound Mariposa Street to Tennessee (south) to westbound 18th Street overpass to southbound Pennsylvania Street to eastbound 20th or 23rd Street to Third Street

Northbound traffic should use westbound 23rd or 20th Street to northbound Pennsylvania Street to eastbound 18th Street to Tennessee to Mariposa to Third Street.

South Beach Area – 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

