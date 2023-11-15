San Francisco man guilty of secretly recording sexual encounter, sharing video

A 52-year-old San Francisco man was convicted of invasion of privacy after secretly recording a sexual encounter and sharing it without his partner's consent, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said Joseph Garcia secretly shared the recording via text message with a mutual friend without his partner's knowledge or consent.

After the victim became aware of the video's existence, she reported the crime to the police.

Garcia is currently out of custody pending sentencing.

He faces up to six months in county jail, prosecutors said. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5.