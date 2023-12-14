San Francisco man arrested in connection with late October shooting on Geary Street

Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced the recent arrest of a suspect in a late October shooting that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to a release issued by the San Francisco Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 29 at around 2 a.m., officers from the Central and Northern Stations responded to the report of a shooting on the 900 block of Geary Street. Arriving officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police provided aid and called paramedics to the scene, who transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

SFPD investigators took the lead on the case and eventually identified the suspect as a 63-year-old male San Francisco resident Byron Pratt. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain arrest and search warrants for Pratt. Tuesday evening at around 10:20 p.m., a team of SFPD officers and investigators found Pratt on the 400 block of Fulton St. and served the warrants.

Pratt was arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted murder, intentional discharge of a firearm during felony resulting in great bodily injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Though an arrest has been made in the case, police noted this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.