San Francisco man arrested in August carjacking of ambulance; Assaulting paramedics

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 33-year-old San Francisco man was being held on attempted murder, carjacking and other charges in the Aug 29th hijacking of an ambulance and the attack of the paramedic crews with a wooden club.

San Francisco police said Francisco Vargas-Osario was arrested in Dec. 8 and was being held in county jail on two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, vandalism, possession of stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

"Vargas-Osorio will be held accountable for these senseless & violence crimes," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "Attacking on duty EMTs endangers all of us as we depend on these brave individuals to render life-saving aid when we are at our most vulnerable, and in desperate need of medical attention."

Investigators said that on Aug. 29 at approximately 6:55 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1700 Harrison Street on a report of an unknown male breaking into a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance.

Upon arrival, officers met with the two SFFD paramedics who told them that a male suspect used a wooden object to smash the windows of the ambulance while they were sitting inside of it.

After both paramedics exited the vehicle for safety, the suspect was able to gain access into the ambulance, and then attempted to run them over. He then abandoned the ambulance and fled on foot.

Officers gathered forensic evidence on scene and analyzed it. With SFPD CSI's assistance, investigators developed information that identified Vargas-Osario as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Dec. 8, an off-duty officer spotted Vargas-Osario in the area of 7th and Minna Streets. The officer advised dispatch and Vargas-Osario was taken into custody without incident.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.