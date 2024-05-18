S.F. exhibition spotlights legacy of Bay Area artist, puppeteer Ralph Chessé

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Public Library is hosting an exhibition to highlight the prolific yet little-known Bay Area artist Ralph Chessé. His most visible work is a mural he painted on the second floor of Coit Tower. However, Chessé had quite the range a painter, sculptor, printmaker and muralist.

But his most notable success? Puppets.

He was a puppeteer and actor who performed throughout the Bay Area in the 20th century and he developed a beloved children's show called Brother Buzz which first aired on KPIX in the 1950s.

Chessé spent most of his life in the Bay Area and contributed to the culture through his art, acting and puppeteering. He died in 1991.

His son, Bruce Chessé, is proud of his father's legacy and is touched by the San Francisco Public Library's gesture.

"It's been 75 years and coming. I'm very happy that it's finally here," he said. "I'm just very delighted."

The exhibition is called Ralph Chessé: A San Francisco Century. On display, visitors will view never-before-seen artwork and puppets from Brother Buzz.

The exhibit is at the San Francisco Main Library, located at 100 Larkin Street. It is free and open to the public and will be open through Aug. 18.