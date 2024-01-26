San Francisco knife attack leads to police standoff in Hunters Point; suspect in custody

Police in San Francisco engaged in a standoff with a suspect who injured a person in a knife attack in the Bayview District Friday morning, eventually negotiating a peaceful surrender and taking the individual into custody.

According to SFPD, Friday morning shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on the 1000 block of Potrero Ave. regarding a patient who arrived at the hospital seeking treatment for a knife wound. Arriving officers met with the adult victim who said they visited a person who they know in the area of Hawes and Revere in Hunters Point. During the visit, the victim was involved in an altercation that resulted in the suspect injuring the victim with a knife.

The victim fled from the scene and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the location at Hawes and Revere to contact the suspect, who failed to comply and barricaded themselves inside a building. Additional SFPD resources including the Crisis/Hostage Negotiation Team and Tactical Units were called to the scene to assist.

At around 1:30 p.m., SFPD units took the suspect into custody. Police did not identify the suspect or indicate the charges they will be facing as of Friday afternoon due to the active investigation. Officers were still at the scene Friday, securing and processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.