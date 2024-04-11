San Francisco injury crash closes lanes of westbound I-80, southbound Hwy 101 connector

A serious injury collision in San Francisco involving a motorcyclist has closed lanes of westbound I-80 and the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector to eastbound I-80 Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The collision reportedly happened at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday. CHP issued a severe traffic alert shortly before 3 p.m. after confirming the collision with injuries on westbound I-80 at US-101 in San Francisco.

The left and center lanes of westbound I-80 were blocked, while the southbound US-101 ramp to eastbound I-80 connector ramp was completely shut down. There were reports that the collision involved a motorcycle rider who did not survive the collision.

At 3:30 p.m., CHP reported that the left lane of the connector ramp had reopened. The right lane remained closed.

Right now traffic backed up onto the upper deck of the Bay Bridge. Unfortunately, someone did not survive this crash. They aren't sure how long it will be until lanes return to normal. #KCBSTraffic https://t.co/QqfKN9Rjiu — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 11, 2024

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management also posted about the collision, advising drivers to avoid the area. CHP and San Francisco Fire units were at the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.