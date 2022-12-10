Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home

SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.

For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home.

One of them was Adolphus Washington, a severely disabled man depending on his sister Latrice to find housing with a Section 8 voucher. She has been living out of her car while he sleeps in a family member's apartment.

After a yearlong search, technically homeless, they have almost obtained an apartment in San Francisco. Closing the deal will take seven days of unpredictable ups and downs.

"I'm here because we're waiting on a HAP letter," explained Latrice Washington, arriving at the San Francisco Housing Authority offices. "That's a housing payment form. I'm trying to see if I can pick up a letter instead of waiting for them to email, because I don't want my brother to lose out on another place. That's what happened the last time, just here waiting."

Trying to complete a housing search that has lasted a year, Latrice says the best approach is in-person, and this morning it paid off.

"Yes! I got the letter," she shouted on the way out of the building. "This is the letter for my brother to move into his place. Yes, boy, you just don't know."

And with everything seemingly nailed down, it's starting to feel like a home is within reach, just a matter of handing in that last piece of paperwork, until there's something new.

"Yeah, they have to do a screening to find out if he has to pay an additional amount, besides the $900 deposit," she said. "I'm hoping it's just $900."

It's not just $900. It turns out to be more than $3,000, needed in two days. For someone living out of their car to support a disabled sibling, it is an immediate financial emergency.

"So when I looked at it, I said $3,390" Latrice said of seeing the cost. "So I got kind of discouraged again. I was like, 'Let me just make some calls.' So I called a couple places."

One of them was the agency where her brother previously received help, the North Bay Housing Coalition in Fairfield. They agreed to loan her the money, repaid in installments of $300. And it's the kind of emergency help that is often needed to save a housing search like this one.

"Very much so and it's sad, some people lose their voucher because they can't find a place to accept a voucher," explained Coalition Executive Director Mary Eble. "The challenge because landlords may not want to accept the voucher, it's a government program. I can get more money if they don't use the voucher. So it's very challenging to put everything together."

"I feel like kicking my feet up like this," Latrice said on the way out of the office.

The optimism and enthusiasm will only last through the drive back to San Francisco.

"I have to get a promissory letter from housing for the first month's rent," she said upon being unable to collect the keys. "I had no knowledge of that. I was just told yesterday that I was going to bring a deposit. I was just so excited. I haven't been to sleep since I got off work. I'm tired."

So it's another day and another trip back to the housing office.

"So I'm here again this morning," she said, stepping out of the car. "Fresh off work. I'm tired, but I'm on my way. Hopefully they will call my number."

But this time, there are no answers.

"I was told by the housing authority that they don't do promissory letters," she sighed. "We've done everything we're supposed to do. We brought the deposit. Brought the paperwork.."

It would take two more days and an assist from the city itself, but the last issue was resolved, the paperwork could be signed, and the keys were finally in hand.

"It's a perfect little house," she said during the first walkthrough. " He can get around on his own. Do you like your new house?"

Latrice and Adolphus Washington are now assembling the home, largely from scratch. But for the first time in a long time, there is no rush.

"It's a good feeling just to be in your own place," Latrice said of the new home. "I'm just determined. It's just all about determination, and how bad do you want it. My job is 10 minutes from here. Everything's working out fine. It does feel good. It's better than being outside."