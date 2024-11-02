San Francisco gets $55M grant for high-speed, zero-emission ferry network

A who's who of San Francisco politics came together Friday to celebrate a $55 million grant awarded by the EPA to the city to help complete what officials are calling the nation's first ever, high-speed zero-emission ferry network.

"The collaboration that went into this was very important because it has aspects of saving the planet, of workforce development that is so important," said Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Officials said the money will be used to install electrification infrastructure at the Downtown San Francisco Ferry Terminal, construct a 400-passenger zero-emission vessel, build a new ferry terminal in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood, and create a regional maritime workforce development program.

"This is so important, having a robust, truly expansive ferry system is critical to the future of our economy and of this region as a whole," said State Senator Scott Wiener.

"This is the future. This is exciting and this is a game changer for San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed.

Officials believe one of the biggest game changers will be the new terminal in San Francisco's Mission Bay.

The terminal will be constructed on the waterfront right in front of the Chase Center.

"Chase Center is a transit-first building and water transit has always been part of the vision as we think about getting fans to the venue in a unique way whether that be for Warriors games, one of the concerts we have at Chase Center, dinner in Thrive city," said Brandon Schneider, President and CEO of the Golden State Warriors

Mayor London Breed said the new terminal will not only bring fans to the Chase Center but it will also better connect folks who live in and around Mission Bay with the rest of the Bay Area.

"This neighborhood was nothing but railroad tracks, a golf driving range and a spree outlet, and now, it's a whole new incredible neighborhood that is welcoming, that is vibrant," said Mayor Breed.

Officials said they plan to get to work on all of these new projects as soon as possible.

The first phase of construction on the new Mission Bay Terminal is complete.

They will now begin phase two.