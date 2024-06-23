San Francisco firefighters save warehouse from 2-acre Bayview District fire

A wind-driven grass fire damaged the exterior of a warehouse and two acres of vegetation and trees in San Francisco's Bayview district Saturday, according to fire officials.

However, firefighters got the one-alarm blaze under control quickly and saved the warehouse, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

LAST NIGHT 06-22-2024



2-ACRE GRASS FIRE HAWES ST/ UNDERWOOD AV



9:04 PM Dispatched

11:05 PM Fire under control

1- Structure Damaged - 1699 Hawes

No injuries or displaced

The causes of this fire is accidental



Last night, #yoursffd responded to a wind-driven fire in the… pic.twitter.com/E3q2XMs91I — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 23, 2024

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Hawes Street and Underwood Avenue, the fire department said on social media. Firefighters responded and set up structure protections that led to the warehouse at 1699 Hawes St. being saved, according to the department.

Firefighters had the blaze under control at 11:05 p.m., with no one injured or displaced. The fire was accidental, the department said.