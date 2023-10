SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco firefighters rescued someone from a residential fire in the Inner Richmond District Sunday afternoon.

The fire was inside a home above a business on Clement Street, between 8th and 9th avenues.

#YourSFFd is on scene of a working fire at 728 Clement cross of 8th Avenue.

Firefighters continue to search this residential over commercial location.

Clement is closed, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/RBIcOANBGa — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 29, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation.