San Francisco firefighters pull body from water near Pier 9

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco Fire Department crew pulled a body from the water near Pier 9 on Monday morning.

Someone called San Francisco police at about 9 a.m. to report the body, which was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office, according to police.

No additional information was provided by authorities on Monday.

Anyone with information about the case can call the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.