Fire in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood damages two buildings

San Francisco firefighters were able to contain a structure fire in the city's West Portal neighborhood to two buildings Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The city's Fire Department initially posted on social media shortly before 1 p.m. about the fire at a two-story structure in the 100 block of West Portal Avenue between Vicente Street and 14th Avenue. Fire dispatch received a call about the incident at 12:48 p.m. Occupants were assisted out of the buildings and the fire was under control as of shortly after 2 p.m.

UPDATE



This one-alarm structure fire at 157 through 163 W. Portal, affecting two structures and five businesses, is now contained with no injuries and no displacements. It will be under investigation.



City services information is being provided to the five business owners for… https://t.co/CiNeUL9zTd pic.twitter.com/9UtVTpH7pt — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 5, 2024

The fire impacted two structures containing five businesses a later post on X said. City services information is being provided to the business owners to aid with their recovery. A total of 40 firefighters 15 fire trucks responded to the incident.

People were asked to avoid the area of West Portal Avenue while emergency crews were at the scene.