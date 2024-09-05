Watch CBS News
Fire in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood damages two buildings

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco firefighters were able to contain a structure fire in the city's West Portal neighborhood to two buildings Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The city's Fire Department initially posted on social media shortly before 1 p.m. about the fire at a two-story structure in the 100 block of West Portal Avenue between Vicente Street and 14th Avenue. Fire dispatch received a call about the incident at 12:48 p.m. Occupants were assisted out of the buildings and the fire was under control as of shortly after 2 p.m.

The fire impacted two structures containing five businesses a later post on X said. City services information is being provided to the business owners to aid with their recovery. A total of 40 firefighters 15 fire trucks responded to the incident.  

People were asked to avoid the area of West Portal Avenue while emergency crews were at the scene.

