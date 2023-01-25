Update: San Francisco fire victim dies after being rescued from Potrero Hill structure

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fire crews in San Francisco have rescued one victim in critical condition from a fire Wednesday in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

The San Francisco Fire Department's Public Information Officer first posted about the fire at a residential building in the area of 3 Turner Terrace shortly before 12 p.m. after responding to multiple 9-1-1 calls.

Authorities initially reported that three victims had been rescued from the house fire by bystanders and later confirmed that three people were able to get out of the structure safely.

UPDATE: ACTIVE 1-ALARM FIRE UNCONFIRMED REPORTS OF 3 RESCUED BY BYSTANDERS (SFFD HAS NO VICTIMS) https://t.co/OpBz4fba0h pic.twitter.com/bXmPBXaLDL — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 25, 2023

Authorities later confirmed that one adult was rescued by fire personnel from the structure in critical condition.

An update by the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed that the victim died from their injuries. Fire officials also noted that the building address was 706 Missouri Street.

UPDATE: CONFIRMED ADDRESS IS 706 MISSOURI ST. https://t.co/39vGLAMSco pic.twitter.com/VEstzpQZjB — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 25, 2023

The public is being asked to avoid the area while the scene remained active. The fire did not extend to any neighboring structures and was under control by 1:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.