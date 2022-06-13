San Francisco Fire rescues man who went over wall at Cliff House

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Fire crews rescued a man who had gone over a wall at the Cliff House Monday morning, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted about the ongoing rescue of an adult male at the Cliff House, asking people to avoid the area.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the department tweeted video of a fireman with ropes and harnesses was able descend to the cliff where the individual had become stranded on a grassy outcropping in front of a graffiti-covered wall and hoist the man up the wall.

UPDATE: 1 ADULT MALE RESCUED BY #YOURSFFD AND PER #SFFDEMS WILL BE OKAY-- INCIDENT CLOSED https://t.co/TzrFEDaESC pic.twitter.com/o8QjCZGTAg — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 13, 2022

Officials with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Services confirmed that the man would be OK and the incident was closed. There was no word regarding what the man was doing on the outcropping.