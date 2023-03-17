Watch CBS News
2-alarm residential fire near downtown San Francisco injures 1, displaces 11

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nearly a dozen people were displaced by an early-morning two-alarm fire near downtown San Francisco Friday.

One person was injured in the fire about a block north of the Fairmont Hotel, which was reported at 2:53 a.m. at a 3-story residential building at 959 Powell Street, the fire department said.

"One adult was taken to the hospital and will be okay," said a tweet from @SFFDPIO.

The fire department said 11 people were displaced and being helped by the Red Cross.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

