2-alarm residential fire near downtown San Francisco injures 1, displaces 11

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nearly a dozen people were displaced by an early-morning two-alarm fire near downtown San Francisco Friday.

One person was injured in the fire about a block north of the Fairmont Hotel, which was reported at 2:53 a.m. at a 3-story residential building at 959 Powell Street, the fire department said.

"One adult was taken to the hospital and will be okay," said a tweet from @SFFDPIO.

Early this morning, we responded to a 2-ALARM FIRE at 959 Powell Street, a three-story residential home. One adult was taken to the hospital and will be okay. This fire is under investigation.



Time of call- 0253AM

Time on the scene- 0256AM

Time Under Control- 0431AM pic.twitter.com/QInZWXooUm — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 17, 2023

The fire department said 11 people were displaced and being helped by the Red Cross.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.