Fire burns top floor of San Francisco residential/commercial building; 1 injured

A fire on the top floor of a four-story residential and commercial building near San Francisco's Civic Center on Monday injured one person and left several people displaced, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the one-alarm fire was confined to the fourth floor of the building of multi-residential units over a ground-floor commercial space at Leavenworth and McAllister Streets.

Your San Francisco Fire Department has this one-alarm structure fire bringing over 45 firefighters to the scene at 60 Leavenworth under control.



This one-alarm structure fire was on the fourth floor of a four-story residential over-commercial building and was confined to… https://t.co/buWNKnUunJ pic.twitter.com/Tl7bYI6dNt — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 8, 2024

One adult was hurt and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and at least three people were displaced, the Fire Department said.

Spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the person who was injured got hurt after when jumping off the fire escape. Residents of the building were already evacuating when firefighters arrived, he said.

Baxter said firefighters would remain at the scene for mop-up operations and to monitor for any hot spots, including using thermal imaging devices.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.