San Francisco Fire crews contain fire at North Beach's Liguria Bakery

Crews contain fire at Liguria Bakery in San Francisco's North Beach

San Francisco firefighters have contained a fire that broke out at Liguria Bakery in the city's North Beach neighborhood late Friday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire at around 11 a.m. Friday, saying it broke out at 1700 Stockton Street. A single alarm has been called.

1ST ALARM FIRE 1700 STOCKTON ST, SF AVOID AREA



YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLES



DO NOT ENTER THE EMERGENCY SCENE



DO NOT DRIVE OVER A FIRE HOSE



AVOID AREA



All information is preliminary and could be subject to change pic.twitter.com/AFmUy4mdXl — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 4, 2023

The fire is located at the well-known Liguria Bakery. There were concerns the fire could spread to the residential units above the business.

The owner said the fire started near the original oven that was installed in the bakery that dates back to early last century.

The fire was quickly knocked down. Some fire units remain at the scene for clean up.