San Francisco Fire crews contain fire at North Beach's Liguria Bakery
San Francisco firefighters have contained a fire that broke out at Liguria Bakery in the city's North Beach neighborhood late Friday morning.
The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire at around 11 a.m. Friday, saying it broke out at 1700 Stockton Street. A single alarm has been called.
The fire is located at the well-known Liguria Bakery. There were concerns the fire could spread to the residential units above the business.
The owner said the fire started near the original oven that was installed in the bakery that dates back to early last century.
The fire was quickly knocked down. Some fire units remain at the scene for clean up.
