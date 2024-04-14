Watch CBS News
San Francisco fire crews rescue 4 people from water after boat capsizes off Ocean Beach

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Rescuers from the San Francisco Fire Department pulled four people from the water, three miles off San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Sunday morning, the fire department said at 10:07 a.m. Sunday. 

Fire officials said all four people are in stable condition and being taken to waiting Marin County emergency medical responders for evaluation. 

They were in a 32-foot vessel that capsized Sunday morning. First responders from the Coast Guard and the California Highway Patrol also responded to the incident. 

First published on April 14, 2024 / 11:57 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

