San Francisco Fire crews contain 2-alarm house fire in Outer Richmond

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco were able to contain a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Outer Richmond District Sunday morning that damaged two homes, according to authorities.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer's Twitter account, firefighters were dispatched to a one-alarm fire on the 600 block of 40th Avenue near Anza Street shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving firefighters found a structure fully involved and downed live power lines, quickly calling a second alarm and advising the public to stay away from the area for their safety. Residents living on the block were advised to shelter in place.

The PIO shared images of from the scene after the fire was contained at around 9:45 a.m. 70 firefighters responded to the incident.

UPDATE: FIRE CONTAINED- 2 HOMES DAMAGED- NO INJURIES-

1 DISPLACED



0858 DISPATCHED

0900 ON SCENE

0943 UNDER CONTROL https://t.co/BWOXP4Er67 pic.twitter.com/jXu1rZEbDD — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 5, 2023

There were no injuries or rescues in the fire, according to authorities. Two homes were damaged and one person displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.