San Francisco elementary school students welcome the Year of the Dragon

It might just be the most exciting day of the year at Garfield Elementary in San Francisco.

The school was holding the final dress rehearsal for the city's Chinese New Year Parade. And while the parents and teachers will say it's about the experience, for students, this is serious business.

"It's actually, like, nerve-racking, so I just want to be on point and sharp," said eight-year-old student Kobbi McAllister.

The largest celebration of its kind outside of Asia, the parade marks the beginning of the Year of the Dragon. Last year, the school's entry took first place. Now they're hoping for a repeat.

This is McAllister's second time marching. As one of the veterans, he's got a winning strategy planned out.

"I'll try my best to keep my mind clear and calm and just focus on the parade," he said.

Monica Lun is a kindergarten teacher in the Cantonese Immersion program as well as the school's choreographer. She said the event is a chance for students of all ethnicities to make a connection.

"It's a lot of team building that you don't learn in text books and in school," she said.

As for McAllister, he's hoping for a win. But no matter what happens, he's not too worried.

"I just think that we should try our best and that's what matters most," he said.