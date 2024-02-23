San Francisco drug investigation nets 4 arrests, 44 pounds of narcotics seized at East Bay homes

Police in San Francisco on Friday announced a recent drug bust at multiple homes in Hayward and San Leandro that led to four suspect arrests and the seizure of a sizeable stash of narcotics including large volumes of meth and fentanyl.

According to the release issued by the SFPD, on Wednesday narcotics officers with the department executed search warrants for six subjects, a total of four residences -- three in Hayward and one in San Leandro -- as well as numerous vehicles. Police said the warrants were obtained as part of the narcotics detail's ongoing effort to intercept drugs that were destined to be sold in the Tenderloin in partnership with members of the Tenderloin Taskforce, the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team, the DEA San Francisco Office, the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, and the National Guard.

During their investigation, narcotics officers observed the individuals in question sell illegal narcotics to buyers who were often recognized as street-level dealers who frequent the Tenderloin.

The searches yielded more than 44 pounds of illegal drugs, including more than eight pounds of fentanyl and more than 32 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers also discovered a ghost gun and several thousand dollars in U.S. currency.

Police identified the following individuals who were arrested as a result of the search warrants:

19-year-old male suspect Cristofer Raudales-Canaca, aka "Jared Antonio Canaca-Arias"

26-year-old male suspect Misael Alfonso Raudales Canaca

50-year-old female suspect Enis Angelica Cruz-Arteage, aka "Angelica"

26-year-old female suspect Angelica Michell Velasquez-Cruz, aka "Dafne"

The four suspects were booked on multiple drug-related charges at Alameda County Jail.

"I want to thank our outstanding officers who spent months investigating this case," Chief Bill Scott said in the release. "Their work led to a large amount of narcotics being taken off the streets and the arrest of four high-level drug dealers. Our officers will continue to work diligently on these cases and the SFPD is committed to sustaining the effort to dismantle the drug markets in San Francisco."

Police noted that while arrests were made in the case, it remains an active investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.