San Francisco drug bust nets 3 arrests, 500 grams of fentanyl and $70,000

San Francisco detectives and the California Army National Guard on Thursday confirmed the recent arrests of three people suspected of trafficking illegal drugs in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood, police said.

According to a release, the San Francisco Police Department said investigators had been tracking the activities of several people suspected of trafficking large quantities of narcotics in the Tenderloin for three months before being able to obtain search warrants.

At approximately 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night, detectives and members of the California Army National Guard surveilled three suspects who were traveling in their vehicle to the 900 block of Laguna Street. Authorities then pulled the suspects over, detained them and served a search warrant.

Police said that an officer with a K-9 partner found 500 grams of suspected fentanyl. They also seized cash before arresting the suspects, who were identified as Oakland residents 34-year-old Luis Velasquez, 33-year-old Marvin Licona, and 21-year-old Patricia Cruz-Ramirez.

Authorities additionally served another search warrant at the suspects' homee in Oakland, where they found more cash and evidence of drug trafficking. Officers seized over 500 grams of suspected fentanyl in total and over $70,000 in U.S. currency, police said.

The suspects were booked into San Francisco County Jail for suspected felony narcotics trafficking and conspiracy.

Police are asking anyone with information relevant to the case to call their 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.