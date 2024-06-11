San Francisco dog owners cited after pet allegedly bites child

The owners of a dog that allegedly bit a child in San Francisco last month were cited for failing to report the incident, according to police.

The dog allegedly bit the child near the 2700 block of Lombard Street on May 22 while walking with a caregiver, resulting in the child's admission to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement Monday.

The reporting party alleged the dog's owners did not provide any identification or contact information at the time.

The dog owners, residents of San Francisco, were cited on Thursday for alleged failure to provide information about the bite and report it to the Department of Animal Care and Control. Both are violations of the San Francisco Health Code, according to police.

A forthcoming hearing will decide the next steps in the case, according to police.