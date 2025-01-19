San Francisco demonstrators gather outside city hall voicing opposition to President-elect Trump

As Donald Trump gears up for his second term in office, protests are spreading across the United States, including in San Francisco. Demonstrators gathered outside San Francisco City Hall to voice their opposition to the president-elect, expressing concerns over his policies and their impact on various communities.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters and anti-Trump protesters marched through Downtown San Francisco, marking the beginning of what they vowed would be continued resistance against Trump's agenda. The demonstrators made it clear that they do not believe the president represents their values or beliefs.

Monica Uribe, a resident of Hayward, expressed her concerns about potential mass deportations and threats to women's rights under Trump's leadership.

"I believe that a woman should have the right to choose. No man should ever tell us what to do with our body," Uribe said, as she carried two of her own paintings as part of the protest.

One of the paintings depicts Trump behind bars. Uribe added that she believes Trump is unfit for office, even going so far as to call him a criminal.

"He belongs in jail. He's a criminal," said Uribe.

Many protesters share Uribe's sentiment, asserting that Trump's policies disproportionately benefit the wealthy while harming the poor.

Luna Osleger-Montañez, a rally organizer with the Answer Coalition, criticized the billionaire-driven agenda of the Trump administration, particularly its impact on immigrant rights and workers' protections.

"This is the start of a mass movement that can really fight back against the extreme right billionaire agenda of this country," she said.

While the protest was smaller than some of the anti-Trump demonstrations that erupted in late 2016 and early 2017, organizers emphasized that the size of the protest is less important than the resolve of those involved.

"We want to put real pressure on the billionaire class of this country and organize ourselves such that we have more power in this country," said Osleger-Montañez.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Jeff Burns, the chair of the Contra Costa County Republican Party, is preparing to attend the inauguration in Washington, D.C., where a cold front is expected to affect the ceremony. Burns, along with many Trump supporters, will watch the inauguration from inside an arena, rather than the steps of the Capitol as originally planned due to freezing temperatures.

"We kind of drew the short stick this year. Mother nature has a way of doing that. But we'll deal with it," said Burns.

Despite the weather challenges, Burns expressed his enthusiasm for another four years of a Trump presidency.

Burns added that he does not agree with the protesters' claims regarding women's rights.

"They have every right to go out and exercise their First Amendment rights and free speech," said Burns. "I certainly don't think women's rights are under assault."

As protests continue across the nation, Uribe and others are committed to resisting Trump's policies.

"I'm not going to give up, and I hope this country doesn't give up," she said.