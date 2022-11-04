San Francisco DA announces several charges for man who beat Visitacion Valley senior to death

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco District Attorney's office announced Friday morning that it filed several charges against a man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old Visitacion Valley man to death.

Charles Short, 32, faces 14 felony charges plus several aggravating allegations including: murder, elder abuse, mayhem, assault, battery, second degree robbery, false imprisonment and preventing or dissuading witness by force of threat.

The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Nov. 1 at a 7-11 on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of whom, 73-year-old Richard Owens, was suffering life-threatening injuries.

Owens died at the scene of his injuries. The brutal assault was captured on video.

Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

"Providing justice for our victims is a paramount priority as we move forward with prosecuting this case," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "Our office will work to ensure that Charles Short will be held accountable for his violent unprovoked attack that left one man dead and others seriously injured."

Police arrested Short the same day and he's been in custody ever since. He's scheduled to be arraigned on charges Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Tip Line at: 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.